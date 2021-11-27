Washington State pummels Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 12:11 a.m.
1 of9 Washington State defensive back Derrick Langford (5) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington State defensive end Quinn Roff (20) leaps in pursuit of Washington quarterback Sam Huard (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) reacts and holds up two fingers after he scored a touchdown against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) scores a touchdown against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington defensive back Alex Cook, right during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura runs the ball on a keeper play against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Washington State acting head coach Jake Dickert, right, talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington running back Kamari Pleasant dives for a touchdown against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Washington interim head coach Bob Gregory looks toward the field after a time out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Max Borghi rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington State handed Washington its biggest loss in the history of the rivalry matchup with a 40-13 victory in the Apple Cup on Friday night.
The Cougars snapped a seven-game losing streak to their rivals picking up their first win in the series since 2012 and first at Husky Stadium since 2007.