Washington St. 81, Southern Cal 71

Morgan 5-11 0-1 10, Ellis 5-11 2-2 12, Johnson 3-5 6-7 13, Peterson 7-16 0-0 16, White 4-10 1-2 9, Dixon-Waters 3-7 1-2 7, Wright 0-1 2-2 2, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 12-16 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run