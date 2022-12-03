Washington St. 77, Montana 57

Burton-Oliver 5-7 1-2 13, Gfeller 6-11 0-0 17, Fatkin 2-6 1-2 5, Huard 0-0 0-0 0, Marxen 2-11 0-0 5, Bartsch 0-1 0-0 0, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 2-6 2-2 6, Stump 4-7 0-0 9, Tsineke 1-2 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 4-6 57
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run