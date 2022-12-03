Skip to main content
Sports

Washington St. 77, Montana 57

Burton-Oliver 5-7 1-2 13, Gfeller 6-11 0-0 17, Fatkin 2-6 1-2 5, Huard 0-0 0-0 0, Marxen 2-11 0-0 5, Bartsch 0-1 0-0 0, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 2-6 2-2 6, Stump 4-7 0-0 9, Tsineke 1-2 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 4-6 57

WASHINGTON ST. (6-1)

Motuga 1-5 2-2 4, Murekatete 10-19 1-2 21, Leger-Walker 8-16 2-2 24, Teder 3-7 1-2 10, Wallack 5-8 0-0 10, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 30-63 6-8 77

Montana 24 13 9 11 57
Washington St. 25 15 18 19 77

3-Point Goals_Montana 9-14 (Burton-Oliver 2-3, Gfeller 5-6, Marxen 1-3, Stump 1-2), Washington St. 11-28 (Motuga 0-2, Leger-Walker 6-12, Teder 3-6, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-2, Tuhina 2-3). Assists_Montana 11 (Marxen 7), Washington St. 17 (Leger-Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Montana 29 (Burton-Oliver 6), Washington St. 37 (Motuga 8). Total Fouls_Montana 12, Washington St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_792.

More for you
Written By