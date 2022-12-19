Washington St. 75, Texas A&M-CC 49

Motuga 4-6 2-2 12, Murekatete 1-6 0-0 2, Leger-Walker 7-13 1-2 20, Teder 0-4 0-0 0, Wallack 9-12 2-3 20, Glazier 0-0 1-2 1, Nankervis 1-1 1-2 3, Gardner 4-11 0-1 10, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Tuhina 3-8 0-0 7, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 7-12 75
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run