Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52
Alexander 3-10 3-3 10, Nicholas 1-7 0-0 2, Walker 4-7 1-2 10, Gilliam 3-6 0-0 8, Weathers 3-13 4-5 10, Hopkins 1-6 3-3 5, Rasas 3-6 0-0 7, Ja'Ma.Redus 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-5 0-0 0, Brigham 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 11-13 52.
Kunc 1-1 9-9 11, Rodman 2-6 3-4 8, Abogidi 4-5 0-0 9, Bonton 7-25 11-13 28, Williams 0-5 0-3 0, Rapp 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 23-31 56.
Halftime_Texas Southern 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-18 (Gilliam 2-4, Rasas 1-1, Walker 1-2, Alexander 1-4, Brigham 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Baldwin 0-4), Washington St. 5-28 (Bonton 3-14, Abogidi 1-1, Rodman 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Miller 0-1, Williams 0-3, Rapp 0-4). Fouled Out_Walker, Rasas. Rebounds_Texas Southern 40 (Weathers 9), Washington St. 41 (Abogidi, Bonton 8). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Gilliam 4), Washington St. 8 (Bonton, Rapp 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 28, Washington St. 16.