Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Alex Dickerson singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep center field to Gerardo Parra. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Darin Ruf singles to left field. Alex Dickerson to second. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Steven Duggar grounds out to shortstop, Starlin Castro to Josh Bell.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Nationals 0.

Giants second. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Curt Casali homers to left field. Donovan Solano scores. Logan Webb lines out to right field to Juan Soto. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep left field to Josh Harrison. Alex Dickerson pops out to shallow infield to Trea Turner.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Nationals 0.

Nationals fourth. Juan Soto singles to center field. Josh Bell walks. Juan Soto to second. Starlin Castro lines out to center field to Steven Duggar. Juan Soto to third. Tres Barrera triples to deep center field. Josh Bell scores. Juan Soto scores. Josh Harrison grounds out to third base, Wilmer Flores to Darin Ruf. Gerardo Parra doubles to center field. Tres Barrera scores. Paolo Espino singles to center field. Gerardo Parra out at home.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Giants 3.

Giants fifth. Wilmer Flores grounds out to third base, Starlin Castro to Josh Bell. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Starlin Castro to Josh Bell. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Nationals 3.

Giants seventh. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Darin Ruf grounds out to shortstop. Brandon Crawford out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Nationals 3.