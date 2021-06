Nationals fourth. Trea Turner walks. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Trea Turner to second. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Josh Bell doubles to shallow left field. Trea Turner scores. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. Jean Segura singles to left field. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto singles to center field. Jean Segura scores. Brad Miller walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Andrew McCutchen singles to shortstop. Brad Miller to second. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 1.

Nationals sixth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow left field, Ronald Torreyes to Rhys Hoskins. Juan Soto homers to left field. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Odubel Herrera.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 1.