Washington-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Nationals third. Starlin Castro grounds out to shortstop, DJ LeMahieu to Mike Ford. Alex Avila singles to center field. Victor Robles singles to shallow infield. Alex Avila to second. Trea Turner singles to right field. Victor Robles to second. Alex Avila to third. Josh Harrison reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trea Turner to second. Victor Robles to third. Alex Avila out at home. Juan Soto walks. Josh Harrison to second. Trea Turner to third. Victor Robles scores. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka homers to left field. Tyler Wade flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Yankees 1.

Nationals sixth. Ryan Zimmerman lines out to center field to Brett Gardner. Josh Bell called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right field. Starlin Castro singles to shallow center field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Alex Avila called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Yankees 1.

Yankees ninth. DJ LeMahieu walks. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow left field, Starlin Castro to Ryan Zimmerman. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Judge singles to shallow right field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu scores. Aaron Hicks pinch-hitting for Brett Gardner. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. Clint Frazier grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Ryan Zimmerman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Yankees 2.

Nationals tenth. Victor Robles singles to right field. Andrew Stevenson to third. Trea Turner out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Aaron Judge. Andrew Stevenson scores. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees tenth. Mike Ford singles to shallow center field. Clint Frazier scores. Kyle Higashioka reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Mike Ford out at second. Miguel Andujar pops out to shallow center field to Trea Turner. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Yankees 3.

Yankees eleventh. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Aaron Judge walks. Giancarlo Stanton to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow infield. Aaron Judge to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. DJ LeMahieu scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 4, Nationals 3.