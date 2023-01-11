Skip to main content
Sports

Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Camas (5) 12-2 68 1
2. Woodinville (2) 12-1 65 2
3. Tahoma 12-1 51 3
4. Davis 11-1 48 4
5. Eastlake 10-2 42 6
6. Sumner 12-1 37 7
7. Kamiakin 8-2 17 9
8. Emerald Ridge 9-3 15 5
9. Bothell 10-2 12 NR
10. Richland 6-4 10 8

Others receiving votes: Olympia 6. Glacier Peak 5. Skyview 4. Kamiak 4. Decatur 1.

Division 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (7) 7-0 70 1
2. Lake Washington 13-1 63 2
3. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-1 55 3
4. Arlington 10-2 45 4
5. Lakeside (Seattle) 7-1 41 5
6. Stanwood 9-2 32 6
7. Bonney Lake 11-2 30 7
8. Mead 6-2 22 8
9. North Thurston 10-2 15 9
10. Roosevelt 10-2 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 3. Meadowdale 3. Evergreen (Vancouver) 1.

More for you
Division 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ellensburg (7) 12-0 70 1
2. Lynden 12-2 61 2
3. W. F. West 11-2 49 3
4. Prosser 9-3 38 4
(tie) Burlington-Edison 8-3 38 6
6. White River 8-3 33 5
7. Sequim 11-0 29 NR
8. Tumwater 9-4 20 9
8. Sehome 10-1 20 8
10. Archbishop Murphy 8-5 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 6. Grandview 6. Sammamish 2.

Division 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nooksack Valley (7) 13-1 70 1
2. Lynden Christian 11-2 61 2
3. Montesano 10-2 52 3
(tie) Wapato 11-1 52 5
5. King's 12-3 39 T7
6. Toppenish 10-2 32 T7
7. Cashmere 8-3 21 4
8. Freeman 10-2 20 6
9. Deer Park 10-2 14 9
10. Zillah 8-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 7. Bellevue Christian 7. Omak 1. College Place 1.

Division 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Colfax (5) 13-0 74 3
2. Okanogan (2) 11-0 73 2
3. Adna (1) 11-1 65 1
4. Rainier 11-1 53 6
5. Napavine 11-2 47 5
6. LaConner 8-3 39 4
7. Brewster 8-3 29 9
8. Warden 9-4 24 8
9. Tonasket 8-4 15 7
10. Ilwaco 9-2 14 10

Others receiving votes: Forks 5. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1.

Division B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Neah Bay (4) 8-1 75 1
2. Colton (3) 8-1 69 2
3. Mossyrock 9-2 58 4
(tie) Oakesdale (1) 10-1 58 3
5. Mount Vernon Christian 12-2 45 5
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 41 6
7. Yakama Tribal 10-1 37 8
8. Inchelium 10-1 32 7
9. Sunnyside Christian 6-4 6 9
10. Liberty Christian 6-1 5 NR
(tie) Lummi 10-2 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 4. Willapa Valley 3. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.

———
Written By
The Associated Press