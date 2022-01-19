Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Pasco (4)
|10-0
|88
|2. Woodinville (5)
|9-1
|76
|3. Tahoma
|13-1
|75
|4. Eastlake (1)
|12-0
|62
|5. Sumner
|10-1
|53
|6. Emerald Ridge
|9-1
|50
|7. Camas
|9-5
|47
|(tie) Lake Stevens
|11-1
|47
|9. Gonzaga Prep
|11-2
|15
|10. Chiawana
|7-4
|14