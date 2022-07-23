Washington-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks third. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Josh Bell. Geraldo Perdomo singles to left field. Carson Kelly singles to center field. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Jordan Luplow singles to left field. Carson Kelly to second. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Ketel Marte homers to center field. Jordan Luplow scores. Carson Kelly scores. Christian Walker flies out to shallow right field to Juan Soto. Buddy Kennedy singles to center field. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Nationals 0.