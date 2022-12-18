Washington 90, Idaho St. 55

Nagle 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 7-12 1-2 15, Mackenzie 6-14 1-1 14, Smellie 0-4 0-0 0, Tomley 1-5 0-0 3, Arington 3-4 2-4 9, Burgin 1-3 0-0 3, Carr 1-4 4-6 7, Chang 1-8 0-0 2, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 21-60 8-15 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run