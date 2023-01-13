Skip to main content
Washington 86, Stanford 69

Angel 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-10 0-0 9, S.Jones 4-16 2-2 12, Raynaud 2-8 0-0 4, O'Connell 2-4 1-2 5, M.Jones 1-6 5-7 7, Murrell 3-6 2-2 10, Agarwal 3-7 1-2 10, Keefe 2-4 1-2 5, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-17 69.

WASHINGTON (10-8)

Brooks 8-18 2-3 19, Meah 8-10 5-5 21, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Menifield 4-7 3-4 11, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 1-1 15, Fuller 3-7 0-0 6, Bey 1-2 0-0 3, Luttinen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 11-13 86.

Halftime_Washington 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-29 (Agarwal 3-7, Murrell 2-5, S.Jones 2-7, Angel 1-2, Ingram 1-4, M.Jones 0-4), Washington 9-23 (Johnson 4-6, Bajema 3-5, Bey 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Menifield 0-3). Rebounds_Stanford 34 (Ingram 9), Washington 35 (Brooks 11). Assists_Stanford 15 (Angel, Silva 3), Washington 20 (Menifield, Fuller 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 14, Washington 13. A_5,692 (10,000).

