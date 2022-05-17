Washington 84, Dallas 68

Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Hines-Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Delle Donne 5-11 3-4 14, Atkins 3-9 0-0 8, Cloud 3-8 1-2 10, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Austin 9-11 2-3 20, Burke 5-8 0-0 10, Machida 3-6 0-0 6, Walker-Kimbrough 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 34-66 8-11 84.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended