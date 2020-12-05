Washington 80, California 53
Rooks 5-11 0-0 11, Van Dyke 5-11 1-1 11, Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Griggsby 3-5 0-0 8, Sadler 8-11 4-4 21, Rees 2-3 0-0 6, Lind 3-5 0-0 9, Lowery 2-3 1-1 5, Martineau 0-1 0-0 0, Noble 0-1 0-0 0, Whitfield 2-8 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 7-7 80
Lutje Schipholt 3-9 0-1 6, Heide 1-1 0-0 2, Daniels 4-11 0-0 8, McIntosh 5-8 2-2 12, Muca 2-8 2-2 7, Samb 4-7 2-3 10, Olson 1-3 0-0 3, Onyiah 1-3 3-6 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 9-14 53
|Washington
|21
|17
|12
|30
|—
|80
|California
|14
|15
|11
|13
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-24 (Rooks 1-1, Van Dyke 0-3, Miller 0-5, Griggsby 2-4, Sadler 1-2, Rees 2-3, Lind 3-5, Whitfield 0-1), California 2-10 (Daniels 0-3, McIntosh 0-1, Muca 1-5, Olson 1-1). Assists_Washington 19 (Rooks 5), California 10 (McIntosh 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Van Dyke 4-8), California 34 (Lutje Schipholt 5-6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, California 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.