Washington 78, Seattle 75

G.Williams 2-6 2-2 6, Stewart 9-12 2-4 23, Charles 4-9 0-0 9, Bird 4-9 2-2 12, Loyd 4-13 6-6 15, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3, Magbegor 2-3 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-59 15-18 75.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended