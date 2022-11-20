Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves