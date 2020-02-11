Warde tops Trumbull
Trumbull lost to Fairfield Warde, 60-46, in boys’ basketball on Monday.
Quentar Taylor and Mileeq Green each scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Green had 12 rebounds.
WARDE 60, TRUMBULL 46
Warde
Ben Steele 2 0-0 5
Brendan McMahon 4 2-3 10
Ethan Mangano 0 0-0 0
Justyn Davis 3 4-4 11
Kyle Harrell 6 2-2 16
Joey Gulbin 2 0-0 5
Tom McTague 0 0-0 0
Noah Seawright 0 0-0 0
Jordyn Davis 1 0-0 2
Dennis Parker 0 1-2 1
Evan Defence 0 0-0 0
Eli Feoy 0 0-0 0
Jack McKenna 5 0-2 10
Totals 23 9-13 60
3 Pointers: Harrell, Steele 1, Justyn Davis 1, Gulbin 1
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 1 0-0 2
Mileeq Green 6 0-0 12
Lance Walsh 0 2-2 2
Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2
Johnny McCain 2 2-2 7
Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0
Christian Sanders 1 0-1 2
Cape Holden 1 0-0 2
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 3 1-2 7
Jake Gruttadauria 0 0-0 0
Quentar Taylor 4 3-4 12
Totals 19 8-11 46
3 Pointers: Taylor 1, McCain 1
Technical: Taylor
Warde 12 15 19 14 60
Trumbull 11 13 9 13 46