Warde tops Trumbull

Recommended Video:

Trumbull lost to Fairfield Warde, 60-46, in boys’ basketball on Monday.

Quentar Taylor and Mileeq Green each scored 12 points for the Eagles.

Green had 12 rebounds.

WARDE 60, TRUMBULL 46

Warde

Ben Steele 2 0-0 5

Brendan McMahon 4 2-3 10

Ethan Mangano 0 0-0 0

Justyn Davis 3 4-4 11

Kyle Harrell 6 2-2 16

Joey Gulbin 2 0-0 5

Tom McTague 0 0-0 0

Noah Seawright 0 0-0 0

Jordyn Davis 1 0-0 2

Dennis Parker 0 1-2 1

Evan Defence 0 0-0 0

Eli Feoy 0 0-0 0

Jack McKenna 5 0-2 10

Totals 23 9-13 60

3 Pointers: Harrell, Steele 1, Justyn Davis 1, Gulbin 1

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 1 0-0 2

Mileeq Green 6 0-0 12

Lance Walsh 0 2-2 2

Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2

Johnny McCain 2 2-2 7

Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0

Christian Sanders 1 0-1 2

Cape Holden 1 0-0 2

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 3 1-2 7

Jake Gruttadauria 0 0-0 0

Quentar Taylor 4 3-4 12

Totals 19 8-11 46

3 Pointers: Taylor 1, McCain 1

Technical: Taylor

Warde 12 15 19 14 60

Trumbull 11 13 9 13 46