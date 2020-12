RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chyree Walker scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Josiah Jeffers blocked a shot in the closing seconds to give Radford to a 67-66 win over Longwood on Monday night.

Leslie Nkereuwem made a pair of free throws with 1:21 to play to put Longwood on top 66-64 but couldn't capitalize when the Highlanders had a turnover on the ensuing possession. Fah'Mir Ali made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left but Jeffers quickly stole the ball.