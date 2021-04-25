Walker gets 1st win for Mets, who take 2 of 3 from Nationals JERRY BEACH, Associated Press April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 4:33 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, J.D. Davis hit a two--run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin and New York beat Washington 4-0 Sunday to take two of three in the matchup of NL East rivals.
Corbin lost his 10th straight decision dating to last August.