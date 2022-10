KENT, Ohio (AP) — Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time.

Kargman completed 14 of 25 passes for 215 yards with both of his touchdowns going to Walker, who also scored on a 14-yard reverse.