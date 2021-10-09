Wake Forest defeats Syracuse 40-37 in OT on Perry TD MARK FRANK, Associated Press Oct. 9, 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A.T. Perry caught a 22-yard pass from Sam Hartman in the left corner of the end zone, his third touchdown of the game, and No. 19 Wake Forest rallied to defeat Syracuse 40-37 in overtime Saturday.
A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 37-34 lead on its first possession in overtime, but the Demon Deacons (6-0, 4-0) scored six plays later to start 6-0 for the first time since 1944.