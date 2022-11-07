Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT

Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, B.Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Hunt 8-18 1-3 19, Moore 5-10 3-6 13, Williams 4-13 7-9 16, Taylor 3-8 0-0 6, Price Noel 3-7 2-2 11, Ezquerra 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 15-22 76.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed