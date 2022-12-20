Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51

K.Lewis 2-5 3-4 7, B.Brown 5-9 5-7 15, Hunt 7-14 4-4 22, Moore 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Ezquerra 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 0-4 1-2 1, Price Noel 1-6 0-0 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 13-19 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run