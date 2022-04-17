Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 4:51 p.m.
1 of5 Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, scores behind Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, right, makes the catch on the pop out by Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in front of center fielder Enrique Hernandez, center, and left fielder Alex Verdugo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon makes the catch on the fly out by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Deversn during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to a 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener.