Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures, adding eight rebounds and five assists, and Miami pulled away late for a 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Waardenburg made 5 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kameron McGusty had 17 points and four steals, while Isaiah Wong pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Khalid Moore scored 13 with five assists and Anthony Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds.