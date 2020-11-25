FG FT Reb
DELAWARE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baucum 26 1-2 1-2 0-2 3 4 3
Bennett 27 2-4 0-2 0-5 0 3 5
Kent 24 3-9 3-5 0-0 1 5 10
Fragala 31 2-12 2-3 0-2 3 2 8
Wiley 33 2-12 4-4 1-4 1 3 10
Robinson 29 2-6 5-6 4-5 3 2 10
Smith 15 2-7 1-2 1-2 0 0 5
Lucas 14 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 4 0
Totals 200 14-53 16-24 7-22 11 23 51

Percentages: FG .264, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Fragala 2-8, Wiley 2-8, Robinson 1-1, Bennett 1-2, Kent 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kent 4, Baucum, Smith).

Turnovers: 25 (Robinson 6, Wiley 6, Fragala 5, Baucum 2, Lucas 2, Smith 2, Bennett, Kent).

Steals: 6 (Lucas 2, Robinson 2, Fragala, Wiley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Massoud 13 3-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 9
Mucius 15 2-4 5-6 1-5 0 3 9
DuBose 23 3-7 0-0 1-5 4 0 8
Johnson 23 5-8 2-2 1-7 2 1 16
Williamson 21 3-6 1-3 0-3 2 1 7
Wilkins 22 3-4 3-4 1-4 3 4 10
Neath 21 1-6 4-4 1-6 6 2 6
Ingraham 17 7-7 5-5 5-5 1 3 19
Antonio 14 4-8 0-0 0-1 0 0 12
Adams 11 4-5 3-6 1-2 1 2 11
Okpomo 7 0-0 2-2 2-2 0 2 2
Buchanan 4 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Lester 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Van Beveren 4 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 36-66 25-32 13-45 21 21 111

Percentages: FG .545, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Johnson 4-6, Antonio 4-8, Massoud 3-7, DuBose 2-3, Wilkins 1-2, Buchanan 0-1, Lester 0-1, Mucius 0-1, Williamson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Okpomo, Wilkins).

Turnovers: 15 (Mucius 4, Okpomo 3, Ingraham 2, Neath 2, Adams, Antonio, Johnson, Williamson).

Steals: 20 (Wilkins 5, Mucius 3, Adams 2, DuBose 2, Neath 2, Okpomo 2, Antonio, Ingraham, Johnson, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware St. 30 21 51
Wake Forest 59 52 111

.