W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

Claude 6-12 5-9 17, Jackson 6-10 0-0 16, Ru.Jones 4-8 2-3 14, Woolbright 7-8 4-6 19, Ty.Harris 3-8 2-2 11, Campbell 4-6 3-3 12, Pelote 3-7 0-0 9, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 16-23 98.

LAMAR (3-2)

Anderson 1-2 1-2 3, Yamanouchi-Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Calmese 11-22 5-5 27, Pryor 8-11 3-3 20, Buckley 4-6 3-5 11, Pennebaker 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 12-15 0-0 24, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Catt 1-1 0-0 2, Thirdkill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-63 12-15 91.

Halftime_Lamar 43-42. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 16-36 (Jackson 4-8, Ru.Jones 4-8, Pelote 3-7, Ty.Harris 3-8, Woolbright 1-2, Campbell 1-3), Lamar 1-13 (Pryor 1-3, Buckley 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Pennebaker 0-1, Thirdkill 0-1, Calmese 0-6). Fouled Out_Jackson, Buckley. Rebounds_W. Carolina 28 (Claude 7), Lamar 26 (Hamilton 9). Assists_W. Carolina 24 (Jackson, Woolbright 5), Lamar 16 (Pryor 6). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 14, Lamar 18. A_221 (4,200).

