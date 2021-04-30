Votto hits 300th homer, adds 2 doubles as Reds beat Cubs 8-6 April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 10:55 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) is congratulated by Nick Castellanos (2) at home plate after hitting a two-run home run, his 300th career home run, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) hits a double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) is congratulated by Jesse Winker (33) after hitting a two-run home run, his 300th career home run, in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit his 300th career home run and doubled twice, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Friday night.
Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.