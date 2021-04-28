Votto, Winker lead Reds to 6-5 win over scuffling Dodgers JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 1:53 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Votto hit a go-ahead double, Jesse Winkler homered and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for the second straight night to defeat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday.
The defending World Series champions have dropped six of eight, including three straight for the first time since 2019.