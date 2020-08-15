Vormstein golf tourney winners at Tashua

TRUMBULL — The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Vormstein Golf Tournament was played on Aug. 12 at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

The Low Gross winners were Joe Deluca and Bob Vagnini with a 77. In second place were George Leka and Jim Flewellyn with a 77. Placing third were Mark Ryan and Robert Winston with an 80.

The winners for the Low Net were Paul Wettenstein and Jerry Gregory with a 61. Frank Chudy and Peter Fatsy finished second with a 62. Jack Miller and Marc Zaken placed third with a 62.

Teams in first and second place qualify for the President’s Cup.