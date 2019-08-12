Vormstein golf tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Vormstein Golf Tournament was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Aug. 7.

The winners for the Low Gross (White Tees) had John Siano and Bob Wolfe in first place with a net 77. Bob Tavella and Ammar Amirouche finished in second with a 79. Third place went to Joe Banas and John DiBella with an 80. Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta took fourth with an 80, Carl Bluestein and Jim Baum had an 83 for fifth place. Art Levitan and Dick Wilsey had an 83 for sixth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Ken Halaby and Gary Skrinar in first place with a net 56. Second place went to Phil Caliendo and Bob Mongillo with a 59. Third place went to Mark Ryan and Bob Winston with a 60. Finishing fourth with 60 were Roger Fabryk and Don Pollack. In fifth place were Clint Vogel and Gus Phillips with a 61. In sixth place were Jack Miller and Bob Vagnini with a 61.