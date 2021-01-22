Vols' new AD plans to move quickly hiring new football coach TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:26 p.m.
Danny White is embracing the opportunity Tennessee is giving him to rebuild a Power Five program and not even the prospect of potential NCAA punishment deterred him from taking the athletic director job.
“I've never worked at the big brand place until now, and I actually like the fact that the brand needs to be polished a little bit, needs to be elevated back to where it was just not too long ago,” White said at his introductory news conference Friday.
