Vols beat Gators, advance to 1st SEC championship since 1995

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2-seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida 4-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday.

The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995 and will face the winner of top-seeded Arkansas and No. 5-seed Ole Miss.