Volpe Friday Bowling League’s best with handicap

Dick Volpe had the high single with handicap of 273 and the series with handicap of 737 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 24.

The results have Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) increase its lead to 10 points over Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Flemming).

Manny Cabral had the high scratch single game of 232 and the high three-game series of 632.

Bob Flemming continues as the high individual match point leader with 52 points.

Manny Cabral is the high individual average leader at 201.75.

Angelo Cordone is second at 198.75 and John Verdeschi is at 190.36.