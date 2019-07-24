Viva Italy: Pellegrini, Paltrinieri win world swim titles

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Federica Pellegrini defeated a field of younger competitors, minus ailing Katie Ledecky, to win the 200-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships.

The 30-year-old Italian overtook 18-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus down the stretch to earn her fourth career gold in the event on Wednesday night. Pellegrini touched in 1 minute, 54.22 seconds.

Titmus, who stunned Ledecky in winning the 400 free, took silver in 1:54.66.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden earned bronze in 1:54.78. She received oxygen on the pool deck after the race.

Ledecky hasn't been at the pool since Monday. She withdrew from the 200 freestyle heats and the 1,500 free final on Tuesday with an illness. The American star is being monitored by doctors, but no diagnosis has been disclosed.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won the 800 free. Three-time world champion Sun Yang of China was never a factor and finished sixth.

