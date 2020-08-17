Virus reset: Marshall to host Appalachian State on Sept. 19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall and Appalachian State will meet on Sept. 19 after three of their other nonconference contests were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools announced Monday that the Thundering Herd and Mountaineers will play in Huntington as part of a home-and-home series. Marshall will travel to Boone, North Carolina, in September 2029.

The schools also have a previously announced series in which Appalachian State will host in September 2021 and Marshall will host in September 2022.

Marshall home games against Pittsburgh and Boise State and a road game at Old Dominion were previously canceled due to the pandemic, while Appalachian State had games called off at Wisconsin and at home against Morgan State and Massachusetts.

Appalachian State went 13-1 last season and finished No. 19 in The Associated Press poll. The Mountaineers have won at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference crown in each of the past four seasons.