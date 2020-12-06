FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (5-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 23 6-8 3-3 0-7 0 2 15
Kitley 24 5-6 7-10 0-17 3 2 17
Amoore 28 6-9 0-3 0-2 5 2 15
King 15 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 3 0
Sheppard 28 5-11 2-2 0-4 0 0 17
Gregg 9 0-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 0
Obouh Fegue 6 1-5 0-0 4-8 0 1 2
Brooks 10 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Ennis 15 1-4 0-0 1-6 0 1 2
Geiman 7 0-3 0-2 0-1 0 2 0
Green 29 2-5 0-0 0-3 5 1 4
Calhoun 6 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 13-22 9-58 15 16 73

Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Sheppard 5-9, Amoore 3-5, Jones 0-1, King 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Brooks 0-1, Ennis 0-1, Geiman 0-3, Green 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 2, Kitley 1, Amoore 1, Brooks 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Kitley 5, Amoore 4, Sheppard 4, Green 4, Jones 2, Team 2, King 1, Obouh Fegue 1, Brooks 1)

Steals: 3 (Obouh Fegue 1, Geiman 1, Calhoun 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Capps 24 3-18 1-2 1-4 0 1 8
Cain 27 2-7 0-3 0-2 0 1 5
Lee 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Smith 29 1-6 3-6 4-14 1 3 5
Williams 17 0-5 2-2 2-3 0 2 2
Caponegro 15 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Hueston 14 1-6 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Deans 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kozo 7 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Bevis 29 1-11 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Bell 16 4-10 0-0 2-4 1 4 8
Funderburk 8 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Gillis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-75 6-13 15-40 3 25 39

Percentages: FG 2.000, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 3-26, .115 (Capps 1-8, Cain 1-3, Funderburk 1-4, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Caponegro 0-1, Hueston 0-1, Bevis 0-6, Gillis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Capps 1, Williams 1, Deans 1, Kozo 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Bell 4, Smith 2, Williams 2, Capps 1, Cain 1, Hueston 1, Deans 1, Bevis 1)

Steals: 12 (Bell 4, Smith 3, Capps 1, Cain 1, Williams 1, Hueston 1, Bevis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gardner-Webb 10 13 4 12 39
Virginia Tech 20 17 27 9 73

A_250

Officials_Linda Miles, Kevin Sparrock, Bryan Brunette