Virginia 66, Boston College 50

Gakdeng 4-8 2-4 10, Daley 1-9 0-0 2, Lacey 2-12 1-3 7, Mair 3-11 0-0 6, Waggoner 5-16 6-8 16, VanTimmeren 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 0-0 2-2 2, Todd 1-4 1-2 3, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-66 12-19 50
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run