Villanova wins Big East title; McDermott coaches under fire

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped No. 10 Villanova capture the Big East title with a 72-60 win over a No. 14 Creighton team playing with coach Greg McDermott under fire for using language evocative of slavery.
McDermott, who had apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend, said on Creighton’s pregame radio show that he offered to resign. McDermott said had a long meeting with players on Sunday night and said he saw “pain in their face(s)” and hoped “one mistake doesn’t define you.”