Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 8:35 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova advanced to its third NCAA Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments with a grind-it-out 50-44 victory over Houston in the South Region final Saturday.
Caleb Daniels added 14 points for the Wildcats (30-7), and fifth-year senior Collin Gillespie's only made field goal was a clutch shot late.
