Vignettes: Service academy athletes recall Sept. 11

That September day 20 years ago struck an emotional chord, still does for Chad Jenkins, then a senior quarterback at Army.
“It was utter shock,” Jenkins said. “I remember also having a feeling of adrenaline pumping through the veins trying to recognize the magnitude of the event at that time. There was just this recognition at that point that the trajectory of every single cadet at West Point was going to drastically change once we graduated. Us being the senior class, we recognized from that Tuesday morning forward it was no longer a peacetime military. We were going to go out and do exactly what the military academy was designed for. We were actually going to do it for real."