Veteran goalies getting their shot in Stanley Cup playoffs AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 4:28 p.m.
1 of6 Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand, left, celebrates with goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) after scoring the winning goal in overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. The Bruins won 4-3. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (58) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend the goal against Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) keeps an eye on the puck as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) and left wing Brock McGinn (23) try to get a shot during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Referee Mike Hasenfratz, right, holds back Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer as he exchanges words with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington after he skated down the ice to face Grubauer while he tangled with St. Louis Blues left wing Kyle Clifford as time ran out in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 4-1. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
For teams in the NHL playoffs Wednesday, there is comfort with having experience – particularly with a Vezina Trophy or a Stanley Cup winner — between the pipes.
Washington has the postseason's oldest goaltender with 39-year-old Craig Anderson, who has held his own against 2014 Vezina winer Tuukka Rask of Boston entering Game 3 of their first-round series. Edmonton hopes for the same from Mike Smith (also 39) entering its opener against Winnipeg’s reigning Vezina winner, Connor Hellebuyck.