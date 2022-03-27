Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win Saudi Arabian GP JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 3:41 p.m.
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the defending champion's first win of the Formula One season and 21st of his career on Sunday.
The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
