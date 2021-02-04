Versatile INF La Stella, Giants reach $18.75M, 3-year deal JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 2:43 p.m.
1 of4 Oakland Athletics second baseman Tommy La Stella, top, throws to first base after forcing out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) at second base on a double play hit into by Carlos Correa during the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Oakland Athletics' Tommy La Stella reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. La Stella left the game after the play. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, top, forces out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien at first base after Tommy La Stella lined out for a double play during the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder, center, celebrates with Marcus Semien (10) in front of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, after hitting a three-run home run that scored Semien and Tommy La Stella during the seventh inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.
The 32-year-old La Stella was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.