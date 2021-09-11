Verdell, No. 12 Oregon stun No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2021
Oregon running back CJ Verdell, center, scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Oregon running back CJ Verdell celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, right, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon receiver Kris Hutson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Oregon running back Travis Dye, center, is tackled by Ohio State linebackers Cody Simon, left, and Teradja Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, center, is tackled by Oregon defenders Bradyn Swinson, left, and defensive back Verone McKinley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, top, celebrates his touchdown against Oregon with teammate offensive lineman Thayer Munford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown, left, knocks the ball away from Oregon receiver Devon Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon exploited a porous Ohio State defense to upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.
Ohio State (1-1) never led the game it was favored the win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front.