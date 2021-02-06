Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 6, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 8 3 10 13 8 9 0 0 2 18 .167 F 67 Max Pacioretty 8 6 4 10 8 4 1 0 1 39 .154 D 27 Shea Theodore 8 3 5 8 7 2 0 0 0 33 .091 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 8 2 5 7 4 8 0 0 1 18 .111 F 71 William Karlsson 8 3 3 6 3 0 0 0 1 18 .167 F 89 Alex Tuch 8 3 3 6 0 8 1 0 0 14 .214 D 23 Alec Martinez 8 0 5 5 7 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 14 Nicolas Hague 5 1 3 4 4 0 0 0 0 6 .167 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 7 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 20 .050 F 9 Cody Glass 4 2 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 6 .333 F 19 Reilly Smith 8 2 1 3 4 0 0 1 0 18 .111 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 8 1 2 3 6 2 0 0 1 8 .125 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 7 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 8 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 8 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 8 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 8 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 12 .000 F 28 William Carrier 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 8 28 50 78 52 59 4 1 6 259 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 18 25 43 -55 65 5 1 1 195 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 4 239 1.26 4 0 0 1 5 90 0.944 0 0 0 90 Robin Lehner 4 244 2.95 2 1 1 0 12 104 0.885 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 8 485 2.13 6 1 1 1 17 194 .908 28 50 59 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 485 3.25 2 5 1 0 26 257 .892 18 25 65 More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges