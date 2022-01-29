Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 1 1 0 1 \u2014 3 Tampa Bay 0 0 2 0 \u2014 2 Vegas won shootout 4-3 First Period_1, Vegas, Howden 6 (Carrier), 5:25. Second Period_2, Vegas, Carrier 5 (Howden), 14:56. Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Colton 9 (Perry, Maroon), 13:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Perry 12, 17:12. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 4 (Roy G, Theodore G, Marchessault NG, Dadonov NG, Patrick NG, Karlsson G, Stone G), Tampa Bay 3 (Hedman NG, Point G, Stamkos G, Killorn NG, Perry NG, Colton G, Maroon NG). Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-11-1-3_27. Tampa Bay 4-5-17-3_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 3. Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 18-12-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 24-7-4 (27-25). A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:42. Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Furman South. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.