Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1

Winnipeg 0 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Vegas 0 0 1 1 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas 18-15-14-1_48. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (48 shots-46 saves). Vegas, Hill 4-0-0 (25-24). A_17,824 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jesse Marquis.