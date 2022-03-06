Vegas 2, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Vegas 0 1 1 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 24 (Smith), 6:46. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 18 (Stutzle, White), 8:53 (pp). Third Period_3, Vegas, Eichel 3 (Marchessault, Pacioretty), 19:54 (pp). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 15-9-16_40. Vegas 17-15-10_42. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 2. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 11-10-2 (42 shots-40 saves). Vegas, Lehner 21-14-1 (40-39). A_17,909 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Andrew Smith.